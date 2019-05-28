2 injured in crash with school bus in Monroe, chief says
4 cars involved in crash
MONROE, Wis. - Two people were injured in a four-vehicle crash that involved a school bus, according to the Monroe Police Department chief.
First responders were called to respond to the crash at the intersection of 8th Street and Highway 69 at 3:52 p.m. Tuesday. Officials with the Monroe Police Department, Green County EMS and the Monroe Fire Department are responding to the scene.
Police said the crash involves a school bus, a van and two other vehicles. One person in the bus and one person in the van were injured. Authorities were not able to provide information about the severity of the injuries.
This is a developing story. News 3 Now has a crew on the way to the scene. Stick with Channel 3000 for the latest information.
Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.
Local And Regional News
- Milwaukee pays nearly $7M to settle jail death lawsuit
- 2 injured in crash with school bus in Monroe, chief says
- Silver Alert: Missing 91-year-old man from Menomonee Falls was driving to Waukesha
- Record-breaking MPD officer class sworn in
- Platteville woman hits horse, crashes into ditch in Lafayette County
- Teen boy reported missing from Richland County area