BREAKING NEWS

Headline Goes Here

2 injured in crash with school bus in Monroe, chief says

News

2 injured in crash with school bus in Monroe, chief says

4 cars involved in crash

By:

Posted: May 28, 2019 04:33 PM CDT

Updated: May 28, 2019 04:34 PM CDT

MONROE, Wis. - Two people were injured in a four-vehicle crash that involved a school bus, according to the Monroe Police Department chief. 

First responders were called to respond to the crash at the intersection of 8th Street and Highway 69 at 3:52 p.m. Tuesday. Officials with the Monroe Police Department, Green County EMS and the Monroe Fire Department are responding to the scene. 

Police said the crash involves a school bus, a van and two other vehicles. One person in the bus and one person in the van were injured. Authorities were not able to provide information about the severity of the injuries. 

This is a developing story. News 3 Now has a crew on the way to the scene. Stick with Channel 3000 for the latest information. 

 

Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.

Copyright 2019 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Local And Regional News

Photo Galleries

This Week's Circulars

E-News Registration