2 injured in crash with school bus in Monroe, chief says

Mario Tama/Getty Images File photo

MONROE, Wis. - Two people were injured in a four-vehicle crash that involved a school bus, according to the Monroe Police Department chief.

First responders were called to respond to the crash at the intersection of 8th Street and Highway 69 at 3:52 p.m. Tuesday. Officials with the Monroe Police Department, Green County EMS and the Monroe Fire Department are responding to the scene.

Police said the crash involves a school bus, a van and two other vehicles. One person in the bus and one person in the van were injured. Authorities were not able to provide information about the severity of the injuries.

This is a developing story. News 3 Now has a crew on the way to the scene.

