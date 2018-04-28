2 injured in 4th OWI collision, Dane County officials say

Copyright 2018 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

TOWN OF WESTPORT, Wis. - Two people were transported to the hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening following a crash involving intoxicants in Westport Friday afternoon, according to Dane County officials.

In a news release, the Dane County Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded to state Highway 19 at River Road in the Town of Westport at 3:28 p.m.

A 65-year-old woman was traveling eastbound on state Highway 19 when she crashed into a vehicle being driven by 52-year-old Marvin Pratt, of Madison. Pratt was attempting to cross the highway but failed to yield to the stop sign, according to the release.

Officials said Pratt and his female passenger were transported to the UW Hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening. The 65-year-old female driver refused emergency medical services.

Dane County officials said charges are pending against Pratt for his fourth OWI causing injury. He was also cited for failure to yield the right of way.

According to the release, the collision caused Highway 19 at River Road to be closed for about one hour Friday while deputies were investigating the crash.