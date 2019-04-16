2 injured during Rock County crash between SUV, semi

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

JANESVILLE, Wis. - A man suffered serious injuries during a crash between an SUV and semi in Rock County on Tuesday morning.

Deputies from the Rock County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to the intersection of East State Highway 11 and Beloit Avenue near Janesville.

A preliminary investigation shows the SUV was driven by a 30-year-old man from Janesville. He was driving eastbound on State Highway 11 and attempted to turn northbound on Beloit Avenue. Deputies say he turned in front of the semi which was traveling westbound on East State Highway 11. A 24-year-old man from Gary, Indiana, was driving the semi.

The SUV sustained heavy damage and the driver had to be extricated from the vehicle, according to a release from the Rock County Sheriff’s Office.

The driver of the SUV was taken to a nearby hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries. The driver of the semi was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

The driver of the SUV will be receiving citations for operating while suspended and failure to yield right of way, according to the same release.

