2 found fatally shot in Manitowoc

Posted: Sep 10, 2018 01:36 PM CDT

Updated: Sep 10, 2018 01:36 PM CDT

MANITOWOC, Wis. - Police say two people have been found dead in a Manitowoc home over the weekend.

Officials responded to the home about 10:30 a.m. Sunday and discovered the two who had been shot.

WLUK-TV reports dead are a 51-year-old man and a 19-year-old woman.

Police say the public is not believed to be in any danger.

