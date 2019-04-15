2 found dead in Grand Chute; person taken into custody

GRAND CHUTE, Wis. - Police in Grand Chute have a person in custody in the death of two people.

Officers conducting a welfare check late Sunday morning found the bodies in a home. They took a third person at the scene into custody without incident.

Authorities did not immediately release more details. They did say they believe it is an isolated incident and that the public is not in danger.



