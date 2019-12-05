2 Fond du Lac men killed when vehicle crashes into pole

FOND DU LAC, Wis. - Two men have died after their vehicle struck a pole in Fond du Lac County and split in half. Sheriff's officials say the crash happened about 1 a.m.

Thursday on Highway D in the Town of Fond du Lac. Authorities say speed and alcohol were factors in the crash that killed the 24-year-old driver and a 28-year-old passenger.

Both men were from Fond du Lac. Officials say they were thrown from the vehicle and died at the scene of the crash.

Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.