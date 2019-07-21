2 teens arrested after reported shots-fired incident, car chase, police say

File photo

MADISON, Wis. - Two teens were arrested Saturday afternoon after gunshots were reported and a car chase ensued.

Madison police said officers responded to a reported shots-fired incident on the 6900 block of Park Ridge Drive shortly before 12:45 p.m. on Saturday.

Officials said no one was hurt and nothing was damaged, but a casing was recovered on scene and evidence was discovered by officers, linking the shooting to a stolen white Audi that left the area.

Police said the stolen Audi was seen on East Washington Avenue shortly after 1:30 p.m.

An incident report said when a vehicle stop was attempted, the stolen vehicle drove away.

The car chase traveled outbound on East Washington Avenue and into the City of Madison's north and east police districts.

The two occupants of the stolen vehicle ran after a crash with a Madison police squad car. They were arrested shortly after, according to the report.

Both suspects were transported to a local hospital for treatment related to minor injuries.

Two officers also received treatment for minor injuries related to the crash.

