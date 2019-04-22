2 ejected from vehicle during fatal crash in Grant County, sheriff says

WINGVILLE TOWNSHIP, Wis. - Two people are dead following a crash in Grant County over the weekend.

Deputies with the Grant County Sheriff’s Office were called to Route 66 in Wingville Township, near Montfort, around 2:30 a.m. on Sunday.

Authorities say George E McNeese, 50, of Independence, Iowa, lost control of his car while going around a curve and struck a tree. He and a passenger, Kristen L. Stratman, 42 of McGregor, Iowa, were ejected from the car. Both were pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators believe speed played a role in this crash. It remains under investigation.

This is the first fatal crash in Grant County for 2019.

