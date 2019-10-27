LIVE NOW

2 cars involved in rollover crash on Mineral Point Road

Posted: Oct 27, 2019 05:14 PM CDT

Updated: Oct 27, 2019 05:14 PM CDT

MADISON, Wis. - Two cars were involved in a rollover crash on Mineral Point near the Beltline on Sunday afternoon.

According to Dane County Dispatch, the crash happened at 4:46 p.m. 

Madison fire and police are on the scene. 

