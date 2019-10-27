2 cars involved in rollover crash on Mineral Point Road

MADISON, Wis. - Two cars were involved in a rollover crash on Mineral Point near the Beltline on Sunday afternoon.

According to Dane County Dispatch, the crash happened at 4:46 p.m.

Madison fire and police are on the scene.

Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.