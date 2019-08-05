2-car crash closes Highway 213 south of Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Wis. - Highway 213 is currently closed south of Evansville at County Road M due to a two-car crash.

Rock County dispatch confirmed that they were called to the accident at 8:17 p.m. Sunday.

Dispatch said crews were still on the scene at 9 p.m.

Dispatch also said Med Flight was called for the accident, but was later canceled.

No injuries could be reported at this time.

There is no estimated time for the highway to reopen.

Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.