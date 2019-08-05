LIVE NOW

News

2-car crash closes Highway 213 south of Evansville

Posted: Aug 04, 2019 09:06 PM CDT

Updated: Aug 04, 2019 10:03 PM CDT

EVANSVILLE, Wis. - Highway 213 is currently closed south of Evansville at County Road M due to a two-car crash. 

Rock County dispatch confirmed that they were called to the accident at 8:17 p.m. Sunday.

Dispatch said crews were still on the scene at 9 p.m.

Dispatch also said Med Flight was called for the accident, but was later canceled. 

No injuries could be reported at this time. 

There is no estimated time for the highway to reopen. 

