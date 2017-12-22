2 arrested during string of skimming devices sentenced to jail, probation

MADISON, Wis. - Two men were sentenced Friday to jail time and probation in connection with gas pump skimmer fraud investigations from last year.

Arsen Piloyan, 46, of Van Nuys, and Wafig M. Jebarah, 49, of Los Angeles, were arrested last November on suspicion of identity theft. Piloyan and Jebarah pleaded guilty in October to three counts of misappropriating identifying information.

Piloyan and Jebarah were sentenced Friday to six months in the Dane County Jail and three years of probation. The six months in jail started Friday.

DCSO Wafig M. Jebarah, 49, of Los Angeles; and Arsen Piloyan, 46, Van Nuys

Officials said the two California men were arrested at an area hotel after being connected to multiple illegal devices found on gas station pumps.

Madison police Chief Mike Koval told News 3 in 2016 that the devices the men were installing collected credit or debit card information from customers.

Koval said officers searched their hotel room and the rental van the suspects were driving and found evidence including soldering equipment, pump keys and dozens of prepaid cards. Surveillance video helped identify one of the suspects, police said.

A new ordinance went into effect in Madison on Jan. 1 that requires gas pump owners to install new locks on pumps to make accessing the machines' innards more difficult and help thwart future fraud attempts.

Investigators believe that Piloyan and Jebarah might have committed skimming-related crimes outside Wisconsin.