2 arrested after pursuit, manhunt in Monroe County

Posted: Dec 04, 2019 08:58 PM CST

Updated: Dec 04, 2019 08:58 PM CST

TOMAH, Wis. (AP) - Two suspects are in custody following a police pursuit and manhunt in Monroe County.

The Wisconsin State Patrol says a trooper made a routine traffic stop at an exit in Tomah Tuesday and said he could smell marijuana.

The patrol says when he asked the driver to step out of the vehicle the driver sped away. A chase began and at times reached speeds of more than 100 miles per hour. The vehicle was found abandoned in Sparta where officers from at least five agencies searched for the two, who eventually surrendered.

