Columbia County chase
Courtesy: Columbia County Sheriff's Office.

POYNETTE, Wis. -- A man and a woman from Reedsburg were arrested Wednesday after the Columbia County Sheriff's Office said they led a deputy on a vehicle chase through several fields near Poynette.

In a Facebook post, the sheriff's office said the deputy tried to pull the vehicle over for speeding on Kent Road in the town of Dekorra around 8:50 a.m. Wednesday. The driver reportedly took off, driving through multiple farm fields while trying to get away.

