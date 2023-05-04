POYNETTE, Wis. -- A man and a woman from Reedsburg were arrested Wednesday after the Columbia County Sheriff's Office said they led a deputy on a vehicle chase through several fields near Poynette.
In a Facebook post, the sheriff's office said the deputy tried to pull the vehicle over for speeding on Kent Road in the town of Dekorra around 8:50 a.m. Wednesday. The driver reportedly took off, driving through multiple farm fields while trying to get away.
Eventually, the vehicle came to a stop after leaving a pasture and the deputy was able to pin it with his vehicle to keep the driver and passenger from getting away.
The driver, a 29-year-old man, was arrested on tentative charges of felony eluding, recklessly endangering safety, operating a motor vehicle without the owner's consent, possession of drug paraphernalia, misdemeanor bail jumping and a probation violation.
The passenger, a 34-year-old woman, faces tentative charges of operating a motor vehicle without the owner's consent -- passenger and possession of drug paraphernalia.
News 3 Now is not naming the driver or the passenger at this time as part of a policy not to name people accused of crimes until they have been formally charged in court.Click here to learn more about the policy.
