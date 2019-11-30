190 Wisconsin National Guard soldiers return home from Afghanistan
CAMP DOUGLAS, Wis. - A special welcome home was held for nearly 200 Wisconsin National Guard soldiers Friday.
The Red Arrow 2nd Battalion, 127th Infantry has been in Afghanistan since late last year. They were welcomed back during a ceremony at Volk Field exactly one year after their sendoff ceremony at Lambeau Field.
They have been demobilizing at Fort Bliss in Texas for the past couple of weeks. Another 200 soldiers from the same battalion also returned to the United States last weekend.
Their homecoming ceremony has not yet been planned.
