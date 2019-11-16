19-year-old found guilty of felony murder for Fitchburg homicide

Dane County Sheriff's Office Gary Mays

MADISON, Wis. - A 19-year-old was found guilty of felony murder Thursday for a Fitchburg homicide that happened in March last year.

According to court records, the trial for Gary Mays began Tuesday, with the verdict coming Thursday night.

Mays, along with Joshua McInnis and Travon Jackson, were arrested in March 2018 in connection with the death of Julian Patterson. McInnis was sentenced to 20 1/2 years in prison, and Jackson was sentenced to five years in prison.

Mays pleaded not guilty to his charges in March 2018, with the other charges being dismissed on a prosecutor's motion.

The sentencing hearing for Mays has not been announced.

