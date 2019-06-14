19 fire departments to support MFD during memorial for firefighter who died during Ironman triathlon

MADISON, Wis. - Nineteen fire departments will be assisting during the memorial service for a Madison firefighter who died during the swimming portion of the Ironman triathlon last weekend.

Todd Mahoney, 38, was an apparatus engineer with the Madison Fire Department. He died during the swimming portion of the triathlon, which is 1.2 miles long. Officials said he was found unresponsive in Lake Monona Sunday and died in a local hospital two days later.

There will be a memorial service held for Mahoney in Madison on Sunday. Cynthia Schuster, spokesperson for MFD, said the department is grateful to get support from area first responders so they can attend the event.

Appleton Fire Department will be staffing Madison Fire Station 1, which is where Mahoney most recently served. Schuster said this is a thank you to MFD for its help while covering the funeral of Appleton firefighter Mitchell Lundgaard last month.

The following departments will be serving in Madison on Sunday while members of the Madison Fire Department attend the memorial service:

Appleton FD

Brookfield FD

Fond du Lac FD

Racine FD

Kenosha FD

Fitchburg FD

La Crosse FD

Green Bay FD

Sun Prairie EMS

Milwaukee FD

Janesville FD

Wausau FD

South Milwaukee FD

North Shore FD

Oshkosh FD

Greenfield FD

Middleton EMS

Fitch-Rona EMS

Monona EMS

The EMS agencies will be staffing ambulances, while the fire departments will staff engine and ladder companies.

