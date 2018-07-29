News

18-year-old Wisconsin man dead in suspected hit-and-run

Posted: July 29, 2018 02:51 PM CDT

Updated: July 29, 2018 02:51 PM CDT

STEVENS POINT, Wis. - An 18-year-old Amherst man was killed this weekend in a suspected hit-and-run.

The Waupaca County Sheriff's Office received a report of a man lying dead in the road at about 3 a.m. Saturday on Golke Road in Farmington. Emergency responders declared Tim Michael Cruse II dead at the scene.

Police believe Cruse was walking on Golke Road when a westbound vehicle hit him. The Stevens Point Journal reports authorities say the vehicle possibly did not sustain much damage.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Never miss another story. Sign up here for Channel3000.com email newsletters and have local news delivered right to you every day. It’s quick and free to sign up.

Local And Regional News

Photo Galleries

This Week's Circulars

E-News Registration