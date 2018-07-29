18-year-old Wisconsin man dead in suspected hit-and-run
STEVENS POINT, Wis. - An 18-year-old Amherst man was killed this weekend in a suspected hit-and-run.
The Waupaca County Sheriff's Office received a report of a man lying dead in the road at about 3 a.m. Saturday on Golke Road in Farmington. Emergency responders declared Tim Michael Cruse II dead at the scene.
Police believe Cruse was walking on Golke Road when a westbound vehicle hit him. The Stevens Point Journal reports authorities say the vehicle possibly did not sustain much damage.
