18-year-old man arrested in burglary, vehicle theft in Fitchburg

FITCHBURG, Wis. - A man was taken into police custody after breaking into a home and stealing a vehicle in Fitchburg on Christmas Eve, police said.

According to a news release from the Fitchburg Police Department, the incident happened on the 3000 block of Portarligton Lane between 2 and 3 a.m.

Officials said a garage door was open and someone entered the home, took a purse and stole a vehicle that had been parked in the garage.

The release said police used the GPS tracking system that was installed in the vehicle to locate it at the 7-Eleven on Park Street.

An 18-year-old man was arrested, and another male teen ran from the vehicle. Police are still searching for him.

