REEDSBURG, Wis. -- An 18-year-old has been charged with homicide by negligent operation of a vehicle stemming from a crash that killed a teenage girl waiting for a school bus outside Reedsburg earlier this year.

Kevin Green, of Reedsburg, made his initial court appearance in the case Wednesday afternoon. He's charged with hitting and killing 13-year-old Evelyn Gurney as she waited for a bus on State Highway 23/33 east of Reedsburg on the morning of May 12.