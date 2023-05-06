Madison
May 6, 2023 @ 11:01 am
Digital Producer
JANESVILLE, Wis. -- A fire at a Janesville duplex displaced 18 people Friday night, Janesville Fire Department officials said.
Emergency crews were called to the 2300 block of Newman Street at around 8:15 p.m. after the fire was reported. Firefighters found a bedroom with flames venting through a window.
Crews were able to quickly get the fire under control and ensure all residents had gotten out safely. One person was injured while exiting the home but was not taken to the hospital.
Investigators are still working to determine the cause of the fire, which caused a total $125,000 in damages.
COPYRIGHT 2023 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
Kyle Jones is a digital producer for Channel3000.com. You can contact him at kjones@wisctv.com.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.