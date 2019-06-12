17% increase in stolen cars in Madison since 2018

Oli Scarff/Getty Images

MADISON, Wis. - Thirty-six stolen auto reports were received in Madison in May 2019 a 33% increase from May 2018, according to Madison police.

There have been 186 stolen cars so far in 2019, a 17% increase over the same time from January to May in 2018.

Twenty-nine of the 36 reported stolen cars in May were recovered.

Chief Mike Koval says that 25 of the stolen vehicles had keys left in them or easily accessible, and six of the stolen vehicles were unlocked and running at the time of the theft.

The East district paced the Madison area with 10 reported stolen vehicles in May, while the Central and South districts had the fewest with three each.

