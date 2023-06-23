MADISON, Wis. -- The search for Kelly Nolan’s killer has entered its 16th year, marking a long and hard fight for her family, who once again are renewing their call for information
It was June 23, 2007, when University of Wisconsin-Whitewater student Kelly Nolan disappeared after a night out on State Street in Madison.
“It's a hard day because for me this was the last day I spent with Kelly,” Nolan’s sister, April Buffo, told News 3 Now Thursday.
Buffo stood outside her sister’s apartment building on West Mifflin Street, recounting memories with Nolan.
“It was a very small space, just had a little kitchen, a little area for her to sleep,” Buffo said, "but it worked out perfectly while she was here over the summer.”
“She was hilarious, and it didn't even have to be something funny -- just the way she would do it she would make it funny,” she said.
But being at the apartment also cut a still open wound deeper.
“Just being here right now, like the same day, the day before she died, this is where we were we had gone shopping and I came back here I dropped her off.”
Nolan was last seen in the 500 block of State Street. After an extensive search, her body was found in the town of Dunn 16 days later.
Now, 16 years later, “the person that did this is still out there, and I don't want this to happen to anybody else,” Buffo said.
Nolan's family believes justice is achievable.
“When I hear of news of other cases being solved from 15 years ago, that gives me a lot of hope that maybe the same can happen for us,” Buffo said.
For example, in 2020, Brittany Zimmermann’s killer was found 12 years after her murder. In January, David Kahl was sentenced to life in prison without early release in Zimmermann's death.
Capt. Daniel Nale of the Madison Police Department's Violent Crimes Unit said they haven't given up hope either, though after generations of investigators have taken up the case they too find it “incredibly frustrating.”
“I know the detectives that worked on this that are now retired, gave their heart and soul into this case,” Nale said. “And I know it's probably incredibly frustrating to them.”
Nale said it's important the community remembers the case is far from closed and remains an open investigation, year after year.
“That might put them over the edge to give us a call with something that they felt may not have been important before," he said.
That could be remembering people who used to live in the area in 2007 a witness may have found suspicious or predisposed to violent acts or seeing a vehicle on a highway or parked in an odd spot.
“Again, could be that one little piece of information that we need,” Nale said.
“Somebody knows something, whether that person themself can come forward or someone that knows something can come forward,” Buffo said.
She wants to reiterate to the community that Nolan could be anyone’s sister, friend or daughter.
“That's why I don't want people to try to separate themselves from a tragedy like this,” Buffo said, “thinking, like, it will never happen to me."
“Like, I thought the same thing never ever, ever would've thought something like this would've happened in my family, and here I am today now pleading for justice for my sister,” Buffo said.
Anyone who remembers seeing Nolan that night or has any other information is asked to call Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or submit tips online at p3tips.com.
Nolan’s family is still offering a $25,000 reward for any information.
