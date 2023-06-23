Kelly Nolan's family is still searching for answers 16 years after her murder.

MADISON, Wis. -- The search for Kelly Nolan’s killer has entered its 16th year, marking a long and hard fight for her family, who once again are renewing their call for information

It was June 23, 2007, when University of Wisconsin-Whitewater student Kelly Nolan disappeared after a night out on State Street in Madison.