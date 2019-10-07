16-year-old McFarland boy reported missing found safe, police say

Luke Hughes

MADISON, Wis. - Police said a McFarland teenager who was reported missing Monday was found less than 6 hours later.

The McFarland Police Department said 16-year-old Luke Hughes had last been seen in McFarland at 6:45 a.m. Monday.

At about 1 p.m., Chief Craig Sherven said Luke had been located, is safe and is back with his family. Police also thanked the public for their help. Sherven said a tip from someone who saw a news report about Luke helped locate him.

