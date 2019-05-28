16-year-old boy missing from Spring Green home

SPRING GREEN, Wis. - The Iowa County Sheriff's Office is looking for a teenager they believe ran away from home.

Zachary Limmex was last seen at his home on County Highway C in Spring Green around 11 a.m. Sunday. He reportedly left to do chores on a neighboring farm and never came back.

Limmex is described as 5 feet, 4 inches, weighing 150 pounds with wavy black hair just lower than his neckline.

The sheriff's office noted he did not take his wallet or medications. Authorities said to call dispatch at 608-935-3314 if anyone sees him.

