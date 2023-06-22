featured top story 16 year old boy dies after crashing dirt bike into semi-truck Shane Hogan Shane Hogan Reporter Author email Jun 22, 2023 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Rock County Sheriff Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save ROCK COUNTY, Wis. -- A 16 year old boy is dead after crashing his dirt bike into a semi-truck in the Town of Bradford. It happened around 2:40 p.m. Wednesday near the entrance of Carver-Roehl Park. The investigation revealed the 16 year old from Darien was riding his dirt bike and crashed into the passenger side of the semi-truck when he was exiting the park. The boy sustained injuries on the scene and was given lifesaving measures, but was pronounced dead by the Rock County Medical Examiner Investigator. The name of the boy will be released at a later time by the Rock County Medical Examiner's Office. COPYRIGHT 2023 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Shane Hogan Reporter Author email Follow Shane Hogan Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Most Popular Missing teen believed to be better equipped to survive in woods than initially thought Man fatally shot in downtown Madison over weekend identified UPDATE: Verona school board will not fire its district security director charged with hitting student Man arrested following standoff with Janesville police Miggy’s Bakes opens first storefront in Middleton Latest News Medical students pushed out of Wisconsin for abortion training; federal legislation could help cover costs Man arrested following standoff with Janesville police Human remains found in Mississippi River, La Crosse County Sheriff's Office says Monona names new city administrator Fire on Madison's south side displaces 4 More News