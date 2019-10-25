16-year-old arrested for writing graffiti on bathroom wall at Madison Memorial

Copyright 2019 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. File photo

MADISON, Wis. - A 16-year-old was arrested for writing graffiti on a bathroom wall at James Madison Memorial High School Tuesday.

According to the incident report, a school resource officer arrested the teen for disorderly conduct after admitting to the crime. Madison police said the incident happened at 9:17 p.m.

Officials said another student posted photos of the graffiti on social media, and many people thought it was disturbing and threatening.

The student told the SRO he was remorseful, meant no harm and did not intend to hurt anyone.

In a statement from Madison Memorial Principal Matt Hendrickson, he said the school is "working with the student responsible for the graffiti, the student's family and our school resource officer on next steps."

Authorities said a tentative disorderly conduct charge was referred to the Juvenile Reception Center and that the teen was released to a parent.

Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.