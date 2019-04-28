16 people cited during 2019 Mifflin Street Block Party
MADISON, Wis. - A spring snowstorm kept the crowds down at Saturday's infamous Mifflin Street Block Party and Madison police said it kept people generally well-behaved.
According to police, only 16 of the estimated 7,000 attendees were cited for drinking on the street or sidewalk, underage drinking, trespassing, disorderly conduct and urinating in public. In 2018, police arrested 71 people.
The block party is usually held on the last Saturday of April and usually draws crowds of nearly 20,000.
Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.
Local And Regional News
- Janesville house fire displaces 2
- WATCH: President Trump expected to speak outside of Green Bay tonight
- Trump swats golf balls by day, probably Mueller report later in Wisconsin
- Snow to stick around Saturday night, a thing of the past by Sunday afternoon
- Unseasonable and ‘unreasonable' weather doesn't scare off campers
- Over 22 tons of documents destroyed at Shredfest