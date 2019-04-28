16 people cited during 2019 Mifflin Street Block Party

Copyright 2019 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

MADISON, Wis. - A spring snowstorm kept the crowds down at Saturday's infamous Mifflin Street Block Party and Madison police said it kept people generally well-behaved.

According to police, only 16 of the estimated 7,000 attendees were cited for drinking on the street or sidewalk, underage drinking, trespassing, disorderly conduct and urinating in public. In 2018, police arrested 71 people.

The block party is usually held on the last Saturday of April and usually draws crowds of nearly 20,000.

