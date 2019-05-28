15-year-old killed by falling piece of concrete silo, officials say

TOWN OF PARIS, Wis. - A 15-year-old was killed in a construction incident in Grant County on Friday, officials said.

The Grant County Sheriff's Office said deputies responded at 4:21 p.m. to the report of an incident at a site on Old Highway Road near Highway 151 in the town of Paris.

The investigation showed that several members of a family were disassembling a concrete silo when a large chunk of the silo fell approximately 50 to 60 feet.

The chunk of concrete struck John Kanagy of rural Platteville in the head, causing a severe injury, according to the report. Kanagy was taken to Mercy Hospital in Dubuque for his injuries. At 7:11 p.m., Kanagy was pronounced dead at Mercy Hospital.

The incident remains under investigation. The Dickeyville Rescue Squad and Jamestown First Responders, along with the Dubuque Medical Examiner's Office assisted the Grant County Sheriff's Office.

