15-year-old runs car into Stoughton house
STOUGHTON, Wis. - Police in Stoughton are looking into what caused a car to crash into the side of a building.
Officers were called to the scene around 3 p.m. Saturday on the 200 block of Chalet Drive.
Stoughton police say the 15-year-old driver of the car was still inside when they got to the house.
Officers were able to help the driver out of the car safely.
They say the teenager did not have a driver's license.
One person was in the home at the time of the crash but wasn't hurt.
Local And Regional News
- 15-year-old runs car into Stoughton house
- Mental health advocates face unique challenges outside urban areas
- Ron Johnson votes yes, Baldwin votes no on Kavanaugh confirmation
- LIVE: Watch the U.S. Senate take up the confirmation vote of Brett Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court
- Body of Janesville man found in water at Racine Yacht Club
- Firetruck parade scheduled for Sunday canceled due to forecast, officials say