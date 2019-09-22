15-year-old Madison teen crashes car into tree, arrested for OWI
MADISON, Wis. - A 15-year-old Madison teen crashed a car into a tree Saturday night.
According to a blog post from Madison Police Chief Mike Koval, officers were sent to the intersection of Valor Way and Freedom Ring Road at 7:08 p.m. after a report of a vehicle that crashed into a tree.
Police said two people were seen running away while officers were driving to the scene, but a witness followed them. Police eventually detained the two who were in the vehicle.
Authorities said the 15-year-old boy was driving his friend's mother's car with a 12-year-old passenger. The post said the teen showed signs of impairment and failed the field sobriety tests.
The 15-year-old boy was later arrested on suspicion of a first offense OWI with a passenger younger than 16. He was released to a parent following his medical clearance.
Officials said no injuries were reported.
