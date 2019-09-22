15-year-old Madison teen crashes car into tree, arrested for OWI

Copyright 2019 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. File photo

MADISON, Wis. - A 15-year-old Madison teen crashed a car into a tree Saturday night.

According to a blog post from Madison Police Chief Mike Koval, officers were sent to the intersection of Valor Way and Freedom Ring Road at 7:08 p.m. after a report of a vehicle that crashed into a tree.

Police said two people were seen running away while officers were driving to the scene, but a witness followed them. Police eventually detained the two who were in the vehicle.

Authorities said the 15-year-old boy was driving his friend's mother's car with a 12-year-old passenger. The post said the teen showed signs of impairment and failed the field sobriety tests.

The 15-year-old boy was later arrested on suspicion of a first offense OWI with a passenger younger than 16. He was released to a parent following his medical clearance.

Officials said no injuries were reported.

