15-year-old Madison teen crashes car into tree, arrested for OWI

Posted: Sep 22, 2019 02:43 PM CDT

Updated: Sep 22, 2019 02:43 PM CDT

MADISON, Wis. - A 15-year-old Madison teen crashed a car into a tree Saturday night.

According to a blog post from Madison Police Chief Mike Koval, officers were sent to the intersection of Valor Way and Freedom Ring Road at 7:08 p.m. after a report of a vehicle that crashed into a tree.

Police said two people were seen running away while officers were driving to the scene, but a witness followed them. Police eventually detained the two who were in the vehicle.

Authorities said the 15-year-old boy was driving his friend's mother's car with a 12-year-old passenger. The post said the teen showed signs of impairment and failed the field sobriety tests. 

The 15-year-old boy was later arrested on suspicion of a first offense OWI with a passenger younger than 16. He was released to a parent following his medical clearance.

Officials said no injuries were reported. 

