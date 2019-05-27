141,688 brats served at the World's Largest Brat Fest

MADISON, Wis. - At this year's Brat Fest, which concluded with a fireworks show Sunday night, 141,688 brats were served.

The music event took place Friday through Sunday at Willow Island near Alliant Energy Center. Headline acts included Smash Mouth and Guns N' Roses’ Steve Adler. A number of local groups also performed.

Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.