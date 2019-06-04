14-year-old passenger taken to hospital after suffering injuries in crash with teen driver

MONROE, Wis. - Deputies visited a Monroe Clinic Emergency Room around 11:41 p.m. Sunday after hearing a report of a 14-year-old taken to the emergency room after getting injured in a motor vehicle crash.

According to a release, a 15-year-old from Monroe was driving a car in the north 1500 block of Steiner Road in the town of Cadiz when the teen failed to negotiate a curve in the roadway. The car left the road, hit a fence and caused damage to the fence and a fence post, police said.

The vehicle had front end damage and the airbags didn't deploy. The car then fled the scene and was later found in Monroe.

The 14-year-old was not wearing a seat belt and suffered injuries.

The driver was located and said they were not injured and didn't wear a seat belt. The driver was cited on suspicion of operating without a valid license, failure to keep vehicle under control, failure of operator to notify police of an accident, operator failure to wear seat belt and operator failure to have passenger wear a seat belt.

A 16-year-old was found and identified as another individual who had been in the car at the time of the crash. The 16-year-old was not injured and was not wearing a seat belt, police said. The individual was cited on suspicion of obstructing an officer, failure of occupant to notify police of an accident and failure of occupant to wear seat belt.

