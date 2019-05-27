14-year-old killed in capsized canoe accident identified

FULTON, Wis. - A 14-year-old girl who was killed in a canoeing accident on the Yahara River Saturday was identified by the Rock County medical examiner's department Monday.

Grace Gordon, of Janesville, was part of a group of eight people who were canoeing on the river when they capsized, officials said.

According to the Wisconsin State Patrol, when officials arrived the 14-year-old girl was underwater, pinned between a canoe and a submerged log. Trooper Brandon Ferrell waded into the water to assist Gordon's brother in trying to free her.

"I tried as (hard as) I could to bring her up to the surface, pulled and pulled, but the current was just too strong," Ferrell told News 3 Now Sunday.

Medics attempted CPR on the riverbank. Gordon later died at a hospital, officials said.

The other seven members of the canoeing party were brought to the shore safely.

According to officials, preliminary autopsy results support that Gordon died in an accidental drowning. The death remains under investigation as additional testing is done.

Look close - there's a strip of red under the tree. It's one of the canoes that capsized Sat, leaving 5 stranded. One 14yo girl was trapped under water and did not survive. The sheriffs office couldn't pull the boat out, so now it serves as a warning to other paddlers. #News3Now pic.twitter.com/HL7wCFJXvg — Amy Reid (@amyreidreports) May 27, 2019

