Madison
Digital Producer
DODGEVILLE, Wis. -- A 14-year-old boy was hospitalized in critical condition following a dirt bike crash in rural Iowa County Tuesday evening.
The crash happened on private property on Roh Road in the town of Dodgeville shortly before 7 p.m. Tuesday.
In a news release, the Iowa County Sheriff's Office said the boy lost control of the bike and crashed. The boy's family found him and called 911.
The boy was taken to UW Hospital in Madison and remained in critical condition as of Wednesday morning, the release said.
