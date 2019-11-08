Programming Notice

WISC-TV GM provides rescan, antenna project details for over-the-air viewers

14-year-old Green Bay girl shoots two deer with one arrow while hunting in Door County

Posted: Nov 08, 2019 05:13 PM CST

Updated: Nov 08, 2019 05:13 PM CST

GREEN BAY, Wis. - A 14-year-old girl from Green Bay had an amazing moment while deer hunting after she shot two bucks using only one arrow.

According to WLUK-TV, Matiah Christensen was north of Sturgeon Bay when the impressive feat happened. 

"I did not think I got both of them at first," said Christensen. "I was like in shock."   

Christensen told reporters she had no interest in one of the deer that came by.

 "A three-pointer walked out and we were like 'OK, it's a buck, but it's really small,'" said Christensen. "So, we waited for it to go by."

 WLUK-TV said the deer returned over an hour later with some does and an eight-point buck. After taking the shot, Christensen followed a blood trail.

"There was a long blood trail so we figured it must have went through the eight-pointer and deflected off a rib and sliced the three-pointer's neck," said Christensen.

Christensen decided to keep the eight-point buck using one tag, and the state's Department of Natural Resources allowed her to keep the three-pointer's antlers. According to WLUK-TV, she is planning to hang up both along with the special arrow.

