13-year-old struck by gunfire in her Milwaukee home

Courtesy Milwaukee PD

MILWAUKEE - A 13-year-old girl has been struck by a gunshot in her Milwaukee home that police say was fired from outside the house.

Authorities say individuals in vehicles were exchanging gunfire when a bullet entered the teen's bedroom and grazed her Sunday about 10:30 p.m. She was treated at a hospital and was expected to be OK.

The girl is the third teenage victim of gun violence in Milwaukee over the Memorial Day weekend.

