BREAKING NEWS

Headline Goes Here

UW-Madison reinstates Quintez Cephus as student, his lawyer thanks them for "doing the right thing"

News

12-year-old Milwaukee girl shot when bullets strike home

Posted: Aug 18, 2019 12:12 PM CDT

Updated: Aug 18, 2019 12:17 PM CDT

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police say a 12-year-old girl was shot when bullets struck her home.

The shooting happened early Sunday. Police say the girl was sitting on her bed when bullets entered her bedroom and struck her.

The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports police say the girl was struck more than once by the bullets, which were fired outside her home.

The girl was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Police don't know who fired the gun and say the investigation continues.

Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Local And Regional News

Photo Galleries

This Week's Circulars

E-News Registration