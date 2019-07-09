12-year-old McFarland baseball player representing Wisconsin at MLB All-Star Game

MCFARLAND, Wis. - Twelve-year-old Braylan Roder is representing the state of Wisconsin at this year's MLB All-Star game in the Pitch, Hit and Run competition.

The eighth grader plays pitcher and catcher and has been playing baseball for as long as he can remember.

"It's a lot of fun," he said, "There's always action going on."

You don't have to look far to see where Braylan gets his love of baseball. His father, Brock, was also a baseball player and encourages Braylan to take on a challenge.

"YouTube videos aren't going to teach you anything," Brock said. "Get in the backyard and throw a couple buckets of balls."

Brock is also using baseball to teach Braylan some life lessons.

"This is just a small aspect of life," he said, "His principal actually came to me and he said, 'I wanted you to know how respectful and how good of a kid your son is.'"

That statement meant a lot to Brock.

"Sports can only take some people so far," he said. "But being a great person, like he has become, is pretty special."

