12-year-old boy dies in Milwaukee house fire
MILWAUKEE - A 12-year-old boy has died in a house fire in Milwaukee.
Authorities say flames trapped the boy on the second floor of the north side house about 10 p.m. Monday. Investigators believe the fire started on the first floor and quickly spread upstairs through an open stairwell.
The child died at the scene. No one else was hurt.
The cause of the fire is under investigation. The Red Cross is assisting the family.
