12 UW-Madison Law School professors sign petition declaring Senate should not confirm Kavanaugh

Win McNamee/Getty Images Judge Brett Kavanaugh is sworn in before testifying to the Senate Judiciary Committee.

MADISON, Wis. - Twelve University of Wisconsin-Madison Law School professors signed a nationwide petition asking the United States Senate not to confirm Judge Brett Kavanaugh into the Supreme Court.

The Wisconsin professors are among the more than 1,700 law school professors throughout the country who chose to sign the petition, which says Kavanaugh's judicial temperament is not befitting of a Supreme Court justice. The petition appeared in a New York Times Opinion article.

"We have differing views about the other qualifications of Judge Kavanaugh," the petition read. "But we are united, as professors of law and scholars of judicial institutions, in believing that he did not display the impartiality and judicial temperament requisite to sit on the highest court of our land."

According to the New York Times column, which was published Wednesday night, the petition will be sent to the Senate Thursday and will continue to be updated as it acquires more signatures.

University officials told News 3 the professors signed the petition as individuals and not as a representation of the school. The university nor the law school will not be releasing a statement about the petition.

Kavanaugh is President Donald Trump's pick for Supreme Court. He has served on the United States Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit for more than 12 years. The full Senate is expected to vote on Kavanaugh over the weekend.

Following is the list of names and titles for UW-Madison Law School professors who signed the petition:

BJ Ard: Assistant Professor of Law, University of Wisconsin Law School

Assistant Professor of Law, University of Wisconsin Law School Richard B. Bilder: Foley&Lardner Emeritus Law Professor, University of Wisconsin School of Law

Foley&Lardner Emeritus Law Professor, University of Wisconsin School of Law Tonya Brito: Burrus-Bascom Professor of Law, University of Wisconsin Law School

Burrus-Bascom Professor of Law, University of Wisconsin Law School Keith A. Findley: Associate Professor, University of Wisconsin Law School

Associate Professor, University of Wisconsin Law School Alexandra Huneeus: Professor of Law, University of Wisconsin

Professor of Law, University of Wisconsin Heinz Klug: Professor of Law, University of Wisconsin Law School

Professor of Law, University of Wisconsin Law School Michele Lavigne: Distinguished Clinical Professor of Law, University of Wisconsin Law School

Distinguished Clinical Professor of Law, University of Wisconsin Law School Arthur F. McEvoy: Professor of Law Emeritus, University of Wisconsin School of Law

Professor of Law Emeritus, University of Wisconsin School of Law Leslie D. Shear: Clinical Professor of Law, University of Wisconsin Law School

Clinical Professor of Law, University of Wisconsin Law School Gerald J. Thain: Professor Emeritus of Law, University of Wisconsin

Professor Emeritus of Law, University of Wisconsin Gretchen Viney: Clinical Professor of Law, University of Wisconsin Law School

Clinical Professor of Law, University of Wisconsin Law School Alan Jay Weisbard: Professor Emeritus of Law, University of Wisconsin Law School

Three professors from Marquette University Law School in Milwaukee also signed the petition.

The list of professors on the New York Times opinion article is continually updating with more signatures.