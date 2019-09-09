11 nonprofits receive first Dane County Parks endowment grants

Courtesy of Friends of Pheasant Branch Conservancy Friends of Pheasant Branch Inc. is one of the recipients of the new grant.

Courtesy of Friends of Pheasant Branch Conservancy Friends of Pheasant Branch Inc. is one of the recipients of the new grant.

MADISON, Wis. - Dane County Executive Joe Parisi and Foundation for Dane County Parks President Bill Lunney announced the recipients of the new Friends of the Dane County Parks Endowment.

A release said these recipients are the first for the new endowment. Eleven nonprofits focused on conservation were awarded a total of $17,284. The funds will be used to help provide educational programming, interpretation and enhance volunteerism in local parks.

"Congratulations to all of those who are receiving the first grants from the Dane County Parks Endowment Fund," said Dane County Executive Joe Parisi. "Dane County is proud to have a robust parks system, and we are happy to make these investments in the community so our outdoor recreation destinations can continue to thrive for many years to come."

Many of the recipients are parks friends groups. Many of the grants will be matched by the organization. The funds came from the Foundation for Dane County Parks through an endowment held by the Madison Community Foundation to support special projects, programs, educational opportunities, interpretation and volunteerism to a growing and diverse population.

"We are ecstatic to be able to use the endowment built by our generous donors to provide grants to improve the Parks and help build the County Parks over 3000 person volunteer base," said Foundation President Bill Lunney. "Our Foundation's commitment to volunteerism, education, interpretation, in the Parks helps create a backbone of continuing support for our extraordinary park system."

Some recipients include Friends of Capital Springs Recreation Area, Friends of Pheasant Branch Inc., Upper Sugar River Watershed Association and Friends of Prairie Moraine County Park.

Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.