10th annual Yahara Riverfest informs community on its surrounding natural resources

DEFOREST, Wis. - In an effort to inform people about natural resources within and around the Yahara River, the Village of Deforest hosted its 10th annual Yahara Riverfest on Saturday.

Village of Deforest Director of Public Service Keeli Bialkowski said Yahara Riverfest is held to connect the community with its natural communities, such as the trail systems near the Yahara River.

"It's sort of one of the first little fall fests of the season, so it's a great way to kick off fall," Bialkowski said.

At the festival, people interacted with animals through societies like Madison Herpetology or played with arts and crafts, such as painting rubber ducks or pumpkins. Those really looking to get into the fall spirit could go on a hayride, or just play on a couple hay bales.

The festival was free to attend, but donations were collected to be given to support the river's resources.

