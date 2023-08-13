MADISON, Wis. — A record-breaking crowd attended the 10th Annual Roll & Stroll for Pancreas Cancer Sunday at the Capital Brewery Patio.
The Roll & Stroll is a fundraiser for cancer research through the Carbone Cancer Center at UW-Madison. The 2023 event was in honor of former University of Wisconsin-Madison Chancellor Rebecca Blank who passed away from pancreatic cancer earlier this year.
The event’s chair Gerianne Holdman says that the goal of the event is to support the center’s endeavors, especially into pancreatic cancer research.
“Most of us that are here have had somebody that we know go through that center,” said Holdman. “It’s such an amazing cancer center, and we’re hoping that Carbone will be on the map as one of the leaders in pancreas center research.”
The fundraiser includes an assortment of fun activities to participate in and celebrate the fight against pancreatic cancer. Over 600 attendees walked, ran, biked or — of course — strolled their way on one of four routes around and through Middleton, some of the time with four-legged friends by their sides.
“We have probably the most survivors we’ve ever had at our event,” Holdman said. “The survival rate has increased a little bit in the last couple years, so we’re up to 12% which sounds really bad but it’s better than the 7% we had just a few years ago.”
After their journey, the crowds returned to the Capital Brewery for drinks, food, live music and a raffle. There was also a station to create posters honoring family and friends who had lost the battle to pancreatic cancer.
Though the event's monetary goal was $200,000, they also wanted participants to feel that they are not on this journey alone.
“I can speak for myself as someone who has lost my sister to pancreas cancer, and to me, it’s just amazing support that we’re having because we do not have so many survivors they’re not here to speak out about what they’re going through with pancreas cancer,”said Holdman.“We have all these people here that can spread the word, and hopefully can change those numbers, and help some of those researchers find earlier detection.”
If you missed the event and still want to help fund pancreatic cancer research, you can donatehereor find out more information on how to get involved in the next Roll & Stroll eventhere.
