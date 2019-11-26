104-year-old Wisconsin woman bags first-ever buck on opening weekend of gun deer season

PHILLIPS, Wis. - A 104-year-old Wisconsin woman was able to bag a buck during opening weekend of the state's gun deer season.

Ball Petroleum in Phillips, Wisconsin shared photos of Florence Teeters with the buck on its Facebook page. Another photo of Teeters posted on Deer and Deer Hunting's Facebook page indicates this was her first deer.

The DNR is working to confirm if Teeters is the oldest registered hunter in Wisconsin. We are told she purchased her first gun-deer hunting license this past year.

