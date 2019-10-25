102-year-old UW-Madison organization sews seeds of support, sisterhood
MADISON, Wis. - You can find all-women organizations on UW-Madison’s campus. Sororities come to mind, but there’s one organization that’s been around since 1917. It’s called Daughters of Demeter, and it's the only organization left on campus that is associated with a college. In this case, it’s the College of Agriculture and Life Science. Up until recently, it has only allowed women, but now, anyone is welcome.
Originally in 1917, it was a quilting group that would also raise money for scholarships and grants. The ladies would get together in the afternoons and quilt, and for many years they’d donate quilts to the Red Cross. Around 1976, the Daughters were approached by UW Hospital to make small gowns for the children at the hospital. That was their first project. After sewing for a variety of places, they’ve focused on producing caps and scarves for cancer patients at UW Hospital.
The organization is 115 members strong, and about a quarter of them gather once a month, with their sewing machines, to create 100 pieces. They haven’t missed their goal yet.
But these Daughters are more than their caps and scarves, they’re true sisters who not only share history but also their highs and lows in life.
Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.
Previous Story
Long-time Vermont battery producer moving to Wisconsin
Next Story
Middleton High School staff member on leave, district investigating racial segregation incident
Local And Regional News
- Middleton High School staff member on leave, district investigating racial segregation incident
- Part of the interstate is blocked in Rock County near Beloit
- Parents, teachers to lobby lawmakers for dyslexia bill Friday
- Ixonia woman convicted of helping felon following homicide
- 102-year-old UW-Madison organization sews seeds of support, sisterhood
- How trip to Ghana 400 years after trans-Atlantic slave trade changed this man's perspective on life