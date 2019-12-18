100 UW-Madison, Oregon students and alumni to take part in service project before Rose Bowl

MADISON, Wis. - One-hundred University of Wisconsin-Madison and University of Oregon students and alumni will take part in a service project supporting senior nutrition in the Los Angeles community before next month's Rose Bowl game.

According to a news release, the service event will take place at the Los Angeles Regional Food Bank in Commerce, California, from 9 to 11 a.m. Dec. 31.

The release said volunteers will help assemble food packages that go to seniors in the community.

When Wisconsin and Oregon squared off in the 2012 Rose Bowl, the fan bases did a similar event at a Van Nuys, California, food pantry.

Registration will close Monday or as soon as the event reaches 50 UW-Madison registrations.

