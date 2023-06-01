MADISON, Wis. -- Memorial Day weekend marked the unofficial start of summer and a dangerous time of year for young drivers.
Nationwide, more than 30% of deaths involving teen drivers occur during what AAA calls the “100 Deadliest Days” -- a period that runs from Memorial Day to Labor Day.
"It coincides with the time that they are out of school, which certainly plays a big part in that," said Nick Jarmusz, AAA Wisconsin's director of public affairs.
Jarmusz tells News 3 Now Wisconsin sees an above average spike during the summer months. Over the last 10 years, about 36% of traffic fatalities resulting from a crash involving a teen driver occur during this period, compared to 31% nationally. For comparison, Minnesota and Illinois are also above average (33% and 34%, respectively) and Michigan is the same as us, with 36% as well.
"It's just certainly a warning sign for parents here in Wisconsin to know that there does seem to be a higher rate of this here," Jarmusz said.
Those same troubling numbers impact Wisconsin hospitals as well.
"In summertime, our numbers tend to go up," said Dr. Doug Soltys, a trauma surgeon with SSM Health. "Some of the more common ones we see are distracted driving accidents, or people are going off the road rolling their cars."
Dr. Soltys says SSM Health sees a pretty big uptick in the number of pedestrians or cyclists that are hit by vehicles as well.
AAA wants people to know the common risk factors for teen drivers:
- Distracted driving. Distraction plays a role in nearly six out of ten teen crashes. Electronics like cell phones and in-vehicle infotainment systems are considered the second-biggest distraction to teen drivers. The biggest distractions are teen passengers.
- Driving with teen passengers. Research shows that the risk of a fatal crash increases in direct relation to the number of teenagers in a car (NHTSA). Having other passengers in the car can contribute to peer pressure and the impulse to engage in dangerous habits like speeding and aggressive driving.
- Speeding. Speeding is a factor in nearly 30 percent of fatal crashes involving teen drivers.
- Not wearing a safety belt. Teens who buckle up significantly reduce their risk of dying or being seriously injured in a crash.
Additionally, AAA has a list of advice for parents in order to make sure their teen stays safe on the road this summer:
- Lead by example. Minimize risky behavior when you drive. Don’t drive aggressively, avoid distractions, and always wear your seatbelt. Your driving skills and judgement behind the wheel shape your child’s view of safe driving habits, even before they’re old enough to drive. Make safe driving a priority in your own life.
- Conduct at least 50 hours of supervised practice driving. Let your teen drive in a variety of conditions including inclement weather, busy interstates, and at night. This will help them become a more confident driver in imperfect situations.
- Teach defensive driving skills. Help your teen anticipate potential risks by constantly scanning the road for hazards. Then share advice for how to safely avoid them.
- Establish a parent-teen driving agreement which sets family rules like when the teen can drive, where they can go and with who. Then clearly outline the consequences for breaking the rules and rewards for driving safe. Click here to download the parent-teen agreement.
