MADISON, Wis. — The group 100 Black Men of Madison provided hundreds of local students Saturday with free backpacks, stocked with school supplies for the upcoming year.
The event, held at Madison College, has been going on for 29 years, according to group spokesperson J.R. Sims.
"It started with a handful of guys in a garage packing 30 backpacks — took all night," Sims said. "Now we're giving away anywhere between 1,000 and 1,500 backpacks in a single season."
"It's very gratifying," he added. "It's very fulfilling, to make certain that these kids are all getting what they need to have a good foot forward when the school year starts."
The backpacks themselves contained supplies like folders, pencils and binders. Sims said the group worked with the Madison school district to tailor the supplies to what the children need, even creating different versions for elementary and middle school.
Students and parents came to the event from around the area, and Sims said the goal was to get the supplies to those that need them, not question where they are coming from.
"We don't check the addresses. We don't do any means testing. We don't ask any invasive questions," he said. "If you are a student you are in need come down with your parents. And as long as we have backpacks, we're going to hand them out."
"We have a lot of kids, so it's really hard for us to get a lot of school supplies for all our kids," said parent Pheng Lo.
The event also provided services for parents as well, like health screenings and opportunities to learn more about personal finance. The Madison school district also had opportunities for parents to register their children for school.
"We try to make it a one stop shop something for everybody," Sims said.
100 Black Men of Madison
Throughout the year, Sims said 100 Black Men of Madison helps provide mentorship to area youth to help them "grow up into adult masculinity." He said that can include things like the importance of good health, setting up appointments.
"We get kids at a young age, say, fifth grade, fourth grade, and we mentor them all the way through college," he said. "We call it mentoring for a lifetime."
