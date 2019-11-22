10 people detained, 3 arrested in response to gun violence on Madison's north side

Dane County Sheriff's Office Pictured (from left to right): Dashawn Winslow, Markelle Young, Christen Justice

MADISON, Wis. - Ten people were detained and three were arrested Friday in response to gun violence on Madison's north side earlier this week.

According to the incident report, the Dane County Narcotics Task Force and the Madison Police Department's Violent Crimes Unit executed a search warrant at 2832 Coolidge St. at 5:22 a.m.

Officials said a person at the residence was seen with a gun as shots were fired outside the home Wednesday.

The report said when the police department's SWAT team entered the house Friday, two aggressive dogs charged toward officers. One of the dogs was shot and killed after it was within a couple feet of an officer.

Police said one of the residents tried jumping out of the house from a second-floor window, while others attempted to hide from officials. Ten people were found and detained, and three were arrested.

Dashawn H. Winslow, 21, has been tentatively charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm and possession with intent to deliver THC.

Markelle S. Young, 21, has been tentatively charged with theft, criminal damage to property, domestic disorderly conduct and a probation violation.

Christen N. Justice, 22, has been tentatively charged with carrying a concealed weapon, possession of THC, bail jumping, probation violation and failure to report to jail

Authorities said they found a gun, drugs and evidence of drug dealing at the residence.

Detectives said they believed the shots fired incident that happened in the area Wednesday is likely connected to a second shooting that happened shortly after on Bunting Lane.

