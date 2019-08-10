10 hurt in chain-reaction crash in southeast Wisconsin
RACINE, Wis. - Authorities in southeastern Wisconsin say 10 people were hurt in a chain-reaction crash involving six passenger cars and a loaded dump truck.
Racine County sheriff's deputies responded to the crash on southbound Interstate 94 just before 11 a.m. Saturday.
Investigators say traffic was slowed for a construction vehicle exiting the construction area. The dump truck was unable to stop and struck the rear vehicle, causing a chain-reaction crash.
Rescue personnel transported 10 people for minor injuries. All the vehicles had to be towed.
The crash happened a day after a chain-reaction crash involving 13 vehicles hurt six people on Interstate 90/39 in Janesville on Friday. None of those injuries were life-threatening.
